BETHALTO — Marguerite Marie Kuethe Fechte, 95, she went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born April 26, 1924 in Moro, Illinois, to Edward and Elizabeth (Johnson) Aljets. She married Harold Kuethe at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, Illinois, on Nov. 4, 1944. He died on March 4, 1991. She married William Fechte at Emmaus Lutheran Church on April 22, 1995. He died on July 24, 2007.

She attended Dorsey public school, graduating in 1938. After attending four years of night classes, she graduated from Alton Senior High School on May 31, 1969, receiving her Alton Senior High School Diploma.

She graduated from the F. W. Olin School of Nursing; and from Lewis and Clark Community College in Dec. 1979. Marguerite worked as a Nurses Aid for 10 years at St. Joseph's and St. Anthony's Hospitals in Alton, Illinois. She worked as private duty LPN for 10 years. After retiring she enjoyed traveling, quilting, painting, bowling and spending time with family.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Don) Love of Paris, Missouri, Christine Monroe of Bethalto, Illinois; two sons and their wives, Bruce (Carol) Kuethe of Dorsey, Illinois, and Tony (Sabrina) Kuethe of Alhambra, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kuethe of Springfield, Illinois; step-son, Matthew (Beverly) Fechte of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, Julie Love of Paris, Missouri, Paul Love of Las Vegas, Nevada, Deanna (Blake) Matthies of Akron, Ohio, Christopher (Cherie) Kuethe of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ryan (Heather) Kuethe of Lincoln, Illinois, Ben (Lori) Kuethe of Paradise, Utah, Clinton Kuethe of Grand Junction, Colorado, Robert Godsey of Lisbon, Ohio, Trina Monroe of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Metja (Sean) Christopher of St. Louis, Missouri; nine great-grandchildren, Lauren and Erin Matthies, Harper Kuethe, Steven Kuethe, Justin and Elise Monroe, Leyla Sonya, Marlena Christopher and another on the way; One great-great grandchild, Ellie Kuethe; two sisters, Ruth Boyd Kuethe, and Mary Bixen; one brother Fredrick (Verline) Aljets; and one brother-in-law Charles Hoffstetter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; son, Ronald; step-daughter, Deborah Uschan; son-in-law, Donald Love; sister, Esther Hoffstetter; and three brother-in-laws, Clarence Boyd, Kenneth Kuethe and Harold Bixen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, Illinois, with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.

Burial will be at Emmaus Lutheran Cemetery in Dorsey.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.