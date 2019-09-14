EAST ALTON — Maria D. Baum, 48, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on July 23, 1971, she was the daughter of Steven Baum and Helena (Seibold) Buie.

She is survived by her sons, Kyler Elfgen of East Alton, Ethan Giesen of Brighton, Illinois, and Travis Flowers of Wood River, Illinois; a grandchild, Nevaeh Flowers; brothers Thomas Buie of Wood River, Daniel Buie of Edwardsville, and Ian Garner of Alton; and her sister, Danielle Garner of Alton.

Her parents and a son, Keestan Elfgen, preceded in death.

Private services were conducted at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Bill Kessler and Rev. Dave Landry officiated. Burial was in Elsah Cemetery.

Memorials may be to Kyler Elfgen for expenses.