MARIA HARRINGTON

ALTON —Maria (Koonce) Harrington, at the age of 90, went home to be with the Lord, suddenly, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Maria, the only child, was born Jan. 5, 1929 in Tunica, Mississippi to the late Fred and Shinnette (Sherrod) Koonce.

In 1948, the former MS. Koonce married Dale Davis and were blessed with 3 children. In 1958, she married John Harrington and was blessed with 5 children.

In 1993, she retired from Olin Brass after 27 years of service. After retiring, you would find Maria reading her bible, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.

She untied with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in 1986 and has remained faithful until her demise.

Left to cherish fond memories: Shinnette "Kitty" Davis, Virginia "Cookie"(John)Bowles, Paladin Harrington, Maria(Michael)Elliott, Patrick Harrington, Tina(Tim)Palmer, and Darlene(Calvin)Pryor; 21 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Taylor L. Davis; and a daughter-in-law, Machada Harrington.

Visitation will convene Friday, April 26 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Pastor John W. Buford will officiate.

Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com