SHIPMAN — Marian M. Gwillim, 89, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Piasa, Illinois, to the late Edwin D. and Stella M. (Schaefer) Lowis.

On Oct. 14, 1948, she married Donald D. Gwillim in Medora, Illinois. He survives.

Her family will remember her love for hymnal music and gardening, and in her younger years, sewing and crocheting.

She taught Sunday School and played the organ and piano at church. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Brighton, Illinois.

She will be missed by her husband, Donald; her children, Steven (Melea) Gwillim, Diana (David) Brueggemann, James (Kathleen) Gwillim; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and one brother, William (Ina) Lowis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Gwillim; and one grandson, Jeremy Gwillim.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at First Baptist Church of Brighton.

Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at the church, with Pastor Don Letson, officiating.

Burial will follow in Miles Station Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home, in Brighton, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.