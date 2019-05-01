MARIAN LYONS

JERSEYVILLE — Marian L. Lyons, 94, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Marian was born on Sept. 19, 1924 in Elsah Township to Clarence and Edith (McDanel) Cornelius. She married Lloyd D. Lyons on Oct. 17, 1943 in Taylor, Texas. She was a bookkeeper at Jersey County Grain for 26 years, and a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.

Surviving are her children Janet Bird of Marquette, Michigan, and Dale Lyons of Philadelphia, Missouri, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Everett & Paul Cornelius, sister Virginia Gaber and son-in-law Bobby Bird.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Deborah Lawson officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Peace United Church of Christ. Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.