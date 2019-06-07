MARTINTONI
LIVINGSTON — Marian E. "Babe" Martintoni, age 91 of Livingston, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery near Livingston. To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com