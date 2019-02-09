MARIAN OWEN

BUNKER HILL — Marian B. Owen, 86, of Bunker Hill, Illinois died at Rosewood Care Center, Alton, Illinois on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 7:34 a.m.

She was born July 5, 1932, in Bunker Hill, Illinois to Willis C. Wolff, Sr. and Lena (Schreiber) Wolff. She married Frederick "Fred" Owen in 1949 in Muddy, Illinois.

She was a Homemaker and a retired school bus driver for Bunker Hill School District for 20 years. Marian was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, Red Hat Ladies, enjoyed traveling, camping, spending time in Mission, Texas for the winter and enjoyed her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Linda (Jim) Maness of Bethalto, Illinois, Mickey (Patricia) Owen of Saint Louis, Missouri, Roger (Theresa) Owen of Bunker Hill; nine grandchildren, Dawn Sterling of Washington, Shawn Maness of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Ryan Kirk of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Tara Caul of Saint Louis, Missouri, John Owen of Saint Louis, Missouri, Hannah Owen of Saint Louis, Missouri, Trishia Heflin of Dorchester, Illinois, Tiffani Owen of Bethalto, Illinois, Tabitha Owen of Bunker Hill, Illinois; eight great-grandchildren, Keegan Throne, Chase Sterling, Reghan Sterling, Paisley Sterling, Spencer Kirk, Cash Kirk, Clayton "CJ" Maness, Cooper Phillip Heflin; sister, Dorothy Goebel of Prairietown, Illinois.

Marian was preceded in death by her father, Willis C. Wolff, Sr.; mother, Lena Wolff; spouse, Frederick Owen; brother, Willis Wolff, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Norman Goebel.

Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 11 at Kravanya Funeral Home Bunker Hill from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services are Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, Illinois with Rev. Jeff Warix officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Shriners' Hospital. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.