ALTON — Marianne Louise (Gehrke) Light, 56, passed away at home in Alton, Illinois, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from complications of multiple sclerosis.

Marianne was born Jan. 26, 1963 in Whittier, California, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Olson) Gehrke. She attended Cal-State Fullerton University where she graduated with a BA in Criminal Justice. After graduation Marianne was employed as an inspector for the State of California. She would inspect hair and nail salons to see if there were any state violations and to find undocumented workers.

During her time at University, Marianne waitressed at a local club, where she met and fell in love with Michael James Light, who played bass in the house band. They were united in Holy Matrimony March 28, 1998 in the City Park of Whittier, California.

Michael preceded her in death, as did her parents.

She is survived by a brother, sister, and cousins in California.

Marianne shared the last two years of life with David Kibler, her friend and live-in caretaker. David was by her side as she passed away.

Per Marianne's wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no public ceremony.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

