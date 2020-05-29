GODFREY — Marianne Weinman, 86, died at 3:50 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey, Illinois. Born April 18, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Ivy and Lucy (Barton) Smith. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey and worked out of her home as a seamstress. She made many custom draperies and slip covers. On June 4, 1949 she married Alvin E. Weinman in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Sandra L. Girdler (Steven) of Danvers, Illinois, and Kathlyn Weinman of Godfrey; one son, Wesley Weinman (Debbie) of Godfrey, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joann Orman of Alton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Weinman; a brother, Roger Smith; and two sisters, Twila Theison and Iva Louise Smith. Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Tom Olney will officiate. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 29 to May 30, 2020.