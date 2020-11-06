JERSEYVILLE — Marie Charlene Berry, age 83, of Jerseyville, Illinois, died on Wednesday, 28 Oct. at her home from end-stage renal disease.

Mrs. Berry was born 24 Aug. 1937 to Ottoline and John Sommers.

She was raised in Medora Illinois, where she went to school.

Charlene married Ed Moran on the 3rd of May, 1953 at Bethel Baptist Church and they raised four daughters on a farm near Kane, Illinois. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, The Red Hat Society, taught bible school, and was a room mother at Kane School when her daughters were in grade school.

After Ed's death on 24 June 2007, Charlene married Larry Berry at Kane Baptist Church on 16 Feb 2013. Charlene and Larry enjoyed attending church and travelling.

Charlene is survived by her spouse, Larry Berry of Jerseyville; her daughters, Barbra Moran of Jerseyville, Janet Gillespie (Moran) and her husband Walt Gillespie of Roodhouse, Illinois, Lila Sanders (Moran) and her husband Charles of Wood River, Illinois, and Mandi Constantine (Moran) and her husband Steve of Lake View, Iowa; Larry's sons, Greg Berry and his wife Ramona, and Chris Berry and his wife Carol; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Oliver Edward Moran; and her mother, Ottoline Sommers.

The family would like to share that Charlene could never pass by a yard sale, thrift shop or donut shop without stopping; and that her greatest joy was in spending time with her family and friends.

The family would like to thank BJC Hospice and her caregivers that brought such compassion and care into her life near the end.

Due to Covid 19, the family will be having a private funeral service Saturday, Oct. 31, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the BJC Hospice organization in Charlene's name or Kane Baptist Church.