Marie Dougherty
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Dominican Sister Marie André Dougherty, OP, died Oct. 28, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, in 1943 to William and Florence (Beiermann) Dougherty and baptized Agnes Marie. She joined the Dominicans in 1964 and professed her vows in 1966 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Illinois.

Sister Marie André dedicated her life to educational ministry. She served at religious education centers in Arcola and Beardstown, then moved to parochial school education, teaching at St. Frances Cabrini, Springfield, and St. Joseph, Bradley, before becoming principal at St. Joseph. Sister Marie then served as principal at St. John Bosco, Chicago; St. Frances Cabrini; St. John, Carrollton, and St. Malachy, Rantoul. Then, until her retirement from active ministry in 2010, she ministered as a substitute teacher and provided community support services at Sacred Heart Convent.

Sister Marie André was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jane King; and her brother, Patrick. She is survived by her brothers, William, Paul, John and Michael Dougherty; her sisters, Cecelia Weiner, Paulette Bumgardner and Barbara Johnston; and, many loving nephews and nieces.

Private Mass of Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Convent Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.

Memorials to honor the memory of Sister Marie André may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, Illinois, 62704.

The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Marie André are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit www.butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
