BETHALTO — Marie Dorothy Mudd, 93, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was born on July 18, 1926 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to the late William H. and Viola Nanney Meyer.

She attended Ste. Genevieve public schools and completed her studies for her G.E.D. in 1976.

She married Guy D. Mudd at Winchester, Illinois, on May 16, 1946. He preceded her in death in Feb. 2000.

Marie was employed as a carton assembler for Owns Illinois Glass Company of Alton, Illinois, for 31 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the 75th Division Veterans Association Woman's Auxiliary and served as its chaplain for several years. She was a long-time member of the Milton Road Church of Christ and the Prince Road Church of Christ.

After her retirement, it was always a delight to her to see her grandsons take part in competitive sports.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and she will be sadly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her three daughters and a son-in-law, Patricia Mitchell of Mobile, Alabama, Kathleen Mudd of Las Vegas, Nevda, Barbara Joiner of Edwardsville, and Bradley Joiner of Edwardsville; two grandsons, Brandon Joiner (Julie) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Bryce Joiner of St. Louis, Missouri; a sister, Juanita Porter of East Alton, Illinois; a great grandson, Guy Joiner; three nieces, Cheryl Dickinson (Don), who was very helpful and devoted to Marie, Joyce Gray (John) of East Alton, and Charlotte Simms of Moro, Illinois; a nephew, Mark Meyer (Tonya) of Bethalto; special friends, Larry and Joyce Nesler of East Alton; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Guy; Marie was preceded in death by her parents; fours sisters; two brothers; and a nephew, Dennis Meyer.

A Private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
