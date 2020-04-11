HARDIN — Marie Louis Ringhausen, 83, passed away at her home on South Blue Ridge on April 6, 2020. Marie was born on Oct. 29, 1936 to the late Homer and Nellie (Huette) Golike.

Marie graduated in in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in education from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She Married Clay Ringhausen at Fosterburg Baptist Church on June 6, 1969.

Clay and Marie are the parents of two sons, Curtis (Amy) Ringhausen and Lance (Melissa) Ringhausen; and one granddaughter, Linden Marie Ringhausen.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Jean and Norma Golike.

Marie is preceded in death by a sister, Laverne Golike; also six brothers, Harold, Charles, Donald, Albert, William, and one that passed at birth.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be sent to at 4400 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63110 or the Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activities Fund at 1 Myrtle Lane, Hardin, IL 62047.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.