GODFREY — Marietta Travis, 91, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Born Aug. 28, 1928 in East Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Willie and Florence (Calvin) McEuen

She married Roy "Frank" Travis March 12, 1955 in Wood River, Illinois; he preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2015.

Marietta worked for Olin Corp. for many years. She was an avid gardener and loved caring for and entertaining, her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Travis Mueller of Edwardsville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Frank (Kendra) Roberts, Wes (Chrissie) Roberts, Karen (Andrew) Chamberlain, Jason (Marie) Roberts, and Curt Mueller; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Cathy Saxton; four sisters, Pauline Anderson, Doris Rhoades, Wilhamenia and Flora McEuen ; and seven brothers, Frank, Arnold, Lloyd, Eldon, Wayne, Harlond and Marvin.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private services will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

