GODFREY — Marilyn J. Barnett, 80, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. She passed quietly at Morningside Assisted Living in Godfrey, Illinois, with family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in St. Ann, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph H. and Lydia (Barbec) Vogt.

She married Donald Barnett Sr. on Dec. 24, 1981. He survives.

After graduation from Alton High School she completed her degree as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois. Marilyn spent her nursing career serving in the U.S. Air Force, then spent many years at Wood River, Illinois, Hospital, then many years at various nursing homes and rehab centers throughout the area. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Donald Barnett Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Donald (Heather) Barnett Jr.; very special granddaughter, Jassmyn Hall; sister, Carol J. Vogt; brother, Joseph A. Vogt; nephews, Joseph M. (Diana) Vogt and Damon J. (Jamie) Vogt; along with other nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law; and a sister-in-law, Memory Vogt.

Due to COVID-19 and family wishes, services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

