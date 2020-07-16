1/1
Marilyn Barnett
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Marilyn J. Barnett, 80, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. She passed quietly at Morningside Assisted Living in Godfrey, Illinois, with family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in St. Ann, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph H. and Lydia (Barbec) Vogt.

She married Donald Barnett Sr. on Dec. 24, 1981. He survives.

After graduation from Alton High School she completed her degree as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois. Marilyn spent her nursing career serving in the U.S. Air Force, then spent many years at Wood River, Illinois, Hospital, then many years at various nursing homes and rehab centers throughout the area. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Donald Barnett Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Donald (Heather) Barnett Jr.; very special granddaughter, Jassmyn Hall; sister, Carol J. Vogt; brother, Joseph A. Vogt; nephews, Joseph M. (Diana) Vogt and Damon J. (Jamie) Vogt; along with other nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law; and a sister-in-law, Memory Vogt.

Due to COVID-19 and family wishes, services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved