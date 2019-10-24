EAST ALTON — Marilyn Joyce Dawson, 67, went to her heavenly home at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Born Feb. 11, 1952 in Harrisburg, Illinois, she was the daughter of James and Norma (Hancock) Sauls.

She is survived by a son, Shawn (Katie) Dawson of Wood River, Illinois; grandchildren, Tiffini (Chad) Dawson, Lauren Wayman, Ryan Dawson and Emma Dawson; great-grandchildren, Grace, Charlie and Lillian; brother, Eddie Sauls of Alton; sister, Lana (Ed) Johnson of Godfrey; sister-in-law, Evelyn Haynes of East Alton; nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Her parents, two sisters, Delores Morgan and Irene Ehlers, and a brother, Jim Haynes, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Beltline Christian Center, 310 Oakwood, Alton, Illinois, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday. Alan VanBooven will officiate.

Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to — "Team Imagine."

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.