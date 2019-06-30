Marilyn Dreyer (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Dreyer.
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-465-3571
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Marilyn B. Dreyer, 82, passed away peacefully at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1937 in West Frankfort, Illinois to Charles and Rose Taylor (Crim).

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Leo Deyer, the love of her life.

She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sewing.

Marilyn leaves behind a daughter, Linda Lawhorn (Paul White); one grandchild, Laura Petty (Rick Goggin); three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ciara and Keelin; and devoted caregiver Mindy Davis.

She is also preceded in death by four brothers: John, Jack, Herbert and Tom Taylor; and one sister, Marie Taylor.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Elias Kallal Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton followed by a burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Children's Home and Aid in Alton.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.