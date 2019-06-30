ALTON — Marilyn B. Dreyer, 82, passed away peacefully at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1937 in West Frankfort, Illinois to Charles and Rose Taylor (Crim).

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Leo Deyer, the love of her life.

She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sewing.

Marilyn leaves behind a daughter, Linda Lawhorn (Paul White); one grandchild, Laura Petty (Rick Goggin); three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ciara and Keelin; and devoted caregiver Mindy Davis.

She is also preceded in death by four brothers: John, Jack, Herbert and Tom Taylor; and one sister, Marie Taylor.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Elias Kallal Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton followed by a burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Children's Home and Aid in Alton.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.