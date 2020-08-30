Marilyn Harris

CUBA, MISSOURI — Marilyn J. Harris of Cuba, Missouri was born on June 18, 1931 in Wood River, Illinois to the union of Marion D. and Mary (Rathgeb) Mowrey. She left from this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, Missouri at the age of 89 years.

Marilyn was united in marriage to Ralph "Bud" Harris on December 31, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. To this union five children were born Donna, Larry, Sandy, Bud and Mariann.

Marilyn and Bud moved to Cuba in 1972 from Bushnell, Illinois. Bud passed away on April 20, 1983.

As a child, Marilyn was close to her brother Jim and enjoyed getting into mischief with him.

Marilyn loved being the child care provider for her grandchildren. They were all spoiled, but she kept them in line with her yard stick. They all loved her cooking, especially her poached eggs and French toast. Her legacy will continue on, through each of them. She loved going to yard sales, resale shops, watching Hallmark movies and spoiling her fur babies Katie, Angel, Missy and Smokey.

Marilyn was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. She will be deeply missed, by all who knew and loved her.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Marion D. and Mary (Rathgeb) Mowrey; husband Ralph "Bud" Harris; sister Ruth Harris; grandson John Aaron Hubert; son-in-law Tom Lehnhoff; longtime companion Aaron Rook.

Those who are left to treasure her memory and to continue her legacy are her five children Donna Lehnhoff of Cuba, Missouri, Larry Harris of Cuba, Missouri, Sandy Howerter of Prairie City, Illinois, Bud and wife Ronda Harris of Cuba, Missouri, Mariann and husband Ed Hubert of Rolla, Missouri; brother James and wife Diana Mowrey of Godfrey, Illinois; ten grandchildren Brandy Fenderson, Kristy Hulsey, Matthew Harris, Jamie Hubert, Jennifer Agans, Kenneth "K.J." Howerter, Andrew Harris, Robbie Harris, Terri Schneider, Kerri Baker; twenty-two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.

Private family visitation and services will be held.

Interment will follow at Meramec Hills Cemetery, Cuba, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Cuba Animal Shelter 224 Enterprise Dr. Cuba, Missouri 65453.

The Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba is honored to be serving the Harris family. www.mizellfh.com