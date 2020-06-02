OAKVILLE — Marilyn Louise (Searcy) Johnston departed this life in Oakville, Missouri, on Friday, May 29, 2020 to be with her family and friends who departed before her. They are all rejoicing at this time and greeting her with warm smiles and open arms. Marilyn was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Wood River, Illinois, to James and Rosana Maureen (Harper) Searcy. The bouncing little girl of six pounds and 11 ounces brightened the lives of all who knew her. Marilyn was very athletic and served as a cheerleader for both basketball and football for all four years of her career at East Alton/Wood River high school. She graduated from EAWRHS in 1967 and went on to study to become an x-ray technician. She graduated from DePaul Hospital X-ray School and started her career in 1969. Marilyn retired from the x-ray field after 42 years from Metro Imaging in 2010. Marilyn married Gerald W. (Jerry) Johnston on Aug. 18, 1973 in Wood River. They lived on Ferguson Ave for the next 12 years where they enjoyed repairing an old home. She loved to travel everywhere she could. She lived in Sterling, Virginia, Littleton, Colorado, Oakville, and London, England; finally settling down in Oakville for the past 25 years. But that did not stop her from travelling. Marilyn visited about 30 countries and 47 of the 50 states. Every horizon was a new adventure to savor and enjoy. Between travels, Marilyn and Jerry managed to have three awesome children. Joseph C. (1982), Jeffrey W. (1984) and Elizabether Harper (Mike) Kraatz (1986) added to her thrilling life with laughs and triumphs. Those three wonderful children have expanded Marilyn's enjoyment by bringing six fantastic grandchildren into her life. Alyssa, Hailey, Jesse, Dominic, Leah, and Corie have brought smiles and hugs to Grandma's house in search of cookies and hugs in return. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and her older brother James L. Searcy from Wood River, Illinois. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Jerry; her children; and her grandchildren. She will buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery where she will await the arrival of her husband. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, Missouri, 63010.



