MARILYN LAW

WOOD RIVER — Marilyn J. Law, 76, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1942, in Central City, Illinois, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Felchlia) Bryant. She married Michael D. "Mike" McClellan on Jan. 3, 1987, in Bethalto, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2011.

Survivors include one daughter and son in law, Debbie and Richard Kelley of Roxana, Illinois; one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Hope McClellan of Wood River; seven grandchildren, Paul Kirksey, Amy Henke and her husband, Frank, Kelsi McClellan and her fiancé, Jordon Byrn, Michaela Hodges and her husband, Jim, Douglas McClellan, T.J. McClellan, Michael McClellan; her great-grandchildren, Evan O'Brien, Jameson Byrn, Leah Henke, Brooke Henke, Paizleigh Hillig, Kinley Hillig, Athena McClellan; one sister and brother-in-law, Juli and George Hatcher of Central City; a sister-in-law, Sandy Bryant of Central City; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Marilyn was formerly employed in the Salem and Vandalia School Districts as a teacher. She came to the Roxana School District where she taught at the Rosewood School and Burbank School. She then became the Principal at Rosewood School, Roxana Junior High, and South Roxana Elementary.

She was an active union steward, a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club, a foster mom, and enjoyed antiques and traveling with the Gypsy Caravan Antique Club. She was a member of House of Victory Church in Cottage Hills where she was active with the Kids Club.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Jayden Nicole Kirksey; two brothers, John Bryant and James Bryant; and her sister-in-law, Janice Bryant.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at the funeral home. Rev. Tim Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials are suggested to or to the Metro East Humane Society.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.