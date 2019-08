WOOD RIVER — Marilyn H. Morell, 68, died August 24, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Daughter of Esten and Helen Evelyn (Becker) Beenk, she was outstanding high school student and earned an Education Degree from SIU-Carbondale.

Survived by husband, Ernest Morell.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, Illinois. Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.