RHODES
GILLESPIE — Marilyn Eileen Rhodes, age 84, of Gillespie, Illinois, passed away April 30, 2019. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 7 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 9 a.m. until 10:30 am. Funeral services are Tuesday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Union Miners Cemetery in Mt. Olive, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Donor's Choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements