MARILYN RIGGS

HARTFORD — Marilyn Sue Riggs, 53, passed away 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born May 5, 1965 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Robert Gaffney and Audrey (Wisnasky) Gaffney Schussler.

Marilyn had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had a passion for reading, enjoyed shopping and was like a mother to many of the neighborhood children.

Surviving are a son, Andrew Riggs in Colorado; daughters, Angela Riggs (Justin Carter) of Hartford, Illinois, Amanda Schaefer of Meadowbrook, Illinois; grandchildren, Harper and Ezekiel Schaefer; and brother, Ron Schussler of Alton.

Her parents; grandson, Dakota Schaefer; brother, Wally Gaffney; and sister, Barb Weigler preceded her in death.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance to be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the 7th St. Park in Hartford. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois was in charge of arrangement.