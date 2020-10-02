1/1
Marilyn Rose
GODFREY — Marilyn R. Rose, 81, died at 6:05 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 19, 1939 in Foster TWP the daughter of the late Fred and Evelyn (Brecht) Weinmann.

She was a member of Community Bible Church in Swansea, Illinois, and was a sales clerk for many years at Famous Barr and then Macy's.

On May 3, 1997 she married Herschel Rose and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Pam Blaine (Kevin) of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Julie Loy (Ken) of Medora, Illinois; five grandchildren, Trista Golike, Elizabeth Blaine, Joshua Woods, Samuel Loy and Jonathan Loy; three great-grandchildren, Blake Woods, Ava Woods and Josephine Patenaude; two brothers, Jim Weinman (Marge) of Brighton, Illinois, and Alvin Weinman of Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by one son, Todd Golike; and one sister, Martha Grizzle.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Steve Rougier will officiate.

Memorial may be made to BJC Hospice.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
