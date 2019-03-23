MARION BRINK
WILMETTE — Dr. Marion Francis Brink, PhD, known to many as "Joe," age 86, died on March 20, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home, St. Charles in Missouri. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels with burial to follow in St. Mary's cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Mary's School and Church in Brussels; St. Frances Xavier School and Church; and to St. Joseph School and Church in Wilmette.