GODFREY — Marjorie A. (Johnson) Beane, cherished wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister, and friend; passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. She truly was an angel sent to earth, and we are blessed and honored to have loved her for so many years before God welcomed her back to heaven.

Marjorie was the youngest child of Joseph and Hattie Johnson born on Jan. 29, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois. She spent her childhood in Rockford and graduated from West High School before earning a music scholarship from Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois. While attending college in 1954, Marjorie met and married her loving husband of 65 years, Herschel F. Beane, at the First Presbyterian Church.

After graduating from Shurtleff in 1955, she and Herschel lived and worked in Springfield, Missouri, where they stayed for 10 years before moving back to their beautiful farm in Godfrey, Illinois. Their happy family grew in 1964 when devoted daughter Belinda was born and was complete by 1988 when they welcomed their much-loved son-in-law Lance Feezel to the family.

Music played a significant role in Marjorie's life. She had an outstanding singing voice and performed in many area concerts, musicals, and choirs. She played the piano beautifully, and often visited area churches and retirement homes to play and sing favorite requests for friends and family. Marjorie taught music for 35 plus years in the Rogersville, Missouri, Alton, and Jersey Community School Systems.

She enjoyed teaching, but was truly delighted by helping her many wonderful students learn to love and appreciate music as she did. Marjorie was the long-time director of choir for the College Avenue Presbyterian Church and Godfrey Community Congregational Church. She also founded the Godfrey Girls Chorus in the 1970s, made up of more than 20 talented grade-school girls. For several years, with the excellent accompaniment of Sandy Beckman and Ida Rogers, this chorus was well known throughout the Riverbend area and performed at many events and church services.

Marjorie was a devout Christian and most recently shared her unwavering faith in God with friends at Godfrey United Methodist Church. She loved her family more than anything, and so many people were deeply touched throughout their lives by her kindness, caring nature, and sincere joy for life. Her family is grateful to all of her friends, acquaintances, and former students for bringing such joy and happiness to her life.

She is survived by her husband Herschel; daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Lance Feezel; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Beane; and many treasured nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; brother William Johnson; and sisters, Francis Fisher and Doris Horack.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is entrusted with all arrangements, and final services for Marjorie will be held privately.

If friends or family wish to send a memorial in her honor, please donate to Godfrey United Methodist Church on Airport Road.

