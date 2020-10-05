Marjorie Butler

ALTON — Marjorie Ann Butler was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Jan. 20, 1944 to Earl and Wilma ( Washington) Butler.

She entered external rest on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, with her granddaughter and sister by her side.

Margie Ann is one of nine children. Her family then relocated to Alton, Illinois, in the 1950's where she attended public schools.

Margie was a very hard working woman and held several jobs, she was employed at Western Military until later being hired at the Olin Corporation where she retired after nearly 40 years.

Decades of service. Margie was out going, energetic and loved life.

She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, playing dominos, going for car rides to the country and Grafton while stopping to eat a fish sandwich.

But most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Margie Ann served the Lord at Tabernacle Baptist Church where she was a advocate member and she worked in the kitchen and was on the Usher Board.

To cherish her memories Margie is survived by two daughters, Stacey Morgan and Treva Barham both of Alton; three grandchildren, Julius R. Morgan Jr, and William J. Morgan Sr. both of Alton, and Trenisha Lavender of Decatur, Illinois; seven great-grandchildren, Alleria Lavender and Marcus Lavender both of Decatur, Javion Morgan, William J. Morgan Jr., Joshua Morgan, Mariah Morgan all of Alton, Ayden Morgan of Houston, Texas, and Wahnaysia Morgan of Hernando, Mississippi; six siblings, Debra McLemore, Veronica (Vincent) Morgan, Terry (Sherry) Butler, Alma Rivers, and her sister who was also her best friend Wilmatine Isom all of Alton; Vance (Lucille) Butler of Springfield, Illinois; an aunt, Mrs. Verdie Brown of Chicago, Illinois; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and friends. Her dearest friends Mrs. Sandra Ramsey, Mrs. Robbie Faye Redditt. and Carol Knighten.

Margie Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Wilma Butler; two brothers, Mr. Earl Butler Jr. and Mr. Cardill Butler; also two nieces, Ms. Amber Butler and Ms. Joy Isom.

Walk through visitation Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. until private family (50 or less) service at noon Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.