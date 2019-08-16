GREENFIELD — Marjorie Mary Chapman, 97, of Greenfield passed away at 1:46 a.m. Aug. 14 at the White Hall Nursing & Rehab Center.

She was born in Fieldon on May 19, 1922 to Paul Leonard and Theda (Reed) Hewitt. She married John Chapman, June 21, 1941 in St. Charles, Mo. and he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2005.

Surviving is one son, Ralph (Janice) of White Hall; three daughters-in-law, Ida Chapman, Cheri Chapman Bond and Mary Chapman; grandchildren Pam McElroy, Dale, Dennis, Eric, Michelle, Matthew and Marissa Chapman, Sara Thornton and Natalie Saffell; step-grandchildren Ashley, Penny and Robbie; 20 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons, David and Wayne, a granddaughter Tracy Sweeten, one great-grandchild and siblings, Betty Willenburg, Phylis Yost, John, Jerry and Jess Hewitt.

Marjorie was a homemaker and also did cleaning for many grateful households for many years. She was considered "the best cook in Greene County" by her family. She liked to read, go to auctions and yard sales, play cards, croquet, fish and enjoyed flower gardening. She had a quick sense of humor and a caring nature.

A funeral will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of funeral. Burial will follow at the Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to the , the Greenfield Public Library, or BJC Hospice. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.