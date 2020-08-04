1/
Marjorie Doerr
EAST ALTON — Marjorie Dolores Doerr, 98, passed away 12:38 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital.

Born July 22, 1922 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Elmer Zitzman and Dollie (Shearer) Zitzman Gentry.

Dolores was an active member of Moro, Illinois, Presbyterian Church and was in the "Stitch and Chatter" quilting club.

On May 2, 1941 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Edwin Doerr. He died Feb. 12, 2001.

Surviving are a son, Edwin Richard "Dick" (Dolly) Doerr of Yereka, California; daughters, Marilyn (C.H.) Gray of Godfrey, Illinois, Kathryn (Woody) Daugherty of Wood River, Karen Swan of Edwardsville, Illinois; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and a sister, Patricia Nooner of Holiday Shores, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Marc Wendleton will officiate.

Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Moro Presbyterian Church or a charity of one's choice.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
