Marjorie Hallett

ALTON — Marjorie L. Hallett departed this life at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 4, 2020.

She was born July 24, 1932 in Alton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Gladys (Smith) Thomasson; and her sister, N. Jean Conner.

Her surviving children are Mark Kenneth of Alton, Matthew Grant of Alton and Hugh Schaerer of Springfield, Illinois. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Midge earned her B.A. Degree in English-Psychology and a M.S. in Behavioral Science from S.I.U.E. She taught English in the Alton School District for 34 years, retiring in 1994.

She held memberships in the National Teachers of English, the Illinois Council of English Teachers, and the Illinois Education Association.

After retirement, she was employed for 13 years at the Hayner Library in the Genealogy Department.

Very involved in community activities, she was President of the League of Woman Voters, Alton Education Association, Alton Children's Theater, and Alton Woman's Volunteer League. She also conducted a Saturday Public Affairs radio program for the League of Women Voters. She was an active member of the Alton Junior League, Treasurer of the Metro East National Coalition of Women, and an elective member and Secretary of Hayner Library Board.

She was involved actively for several years as a member of the Board of Illinois Children's Home and Aid Society. Her membership with her church, First Unitarian of Alton was of 52 years' duration.

She held the Presidency of Anna D. Sparks Alliance. At her request, there will be no visitation nor memorial.

Private services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the First Unitarian Church of Alton or the Alton Little Theatre.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

