FLORIDA — Marjorie June Hatfield (nee: Price), of Lakeland, Florida, originally of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away, at the age of 77, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rhoda Ann (nee: Jenkins) and Richard (Maude "Mary") Price; by her first husband, Robert Meyer (1967); and her second husband, Marvin "Smoke" Hatfield (2017); her son, Stephen Meyer; her sister-in-law, Peggy Price; and her grandchildren, Heather McCoy and Holly Villalobos.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Tina) Hatfield, Brenny (Andre') Straubhaar, Debbie (Kevin) O'Brien, Mark (Mary Ann) Hatfield, Monica (Johnny) Gray, and Coy Chaffin; her grandchildren, Heidi Reynolds, Tiphany Morgan, Michael Hatfield, Ross Allen-McCabe, Myles Allen, Mitchell Hatfield, Mark Anthony Hatfield, Maximilian Straubhaar, Jacob Raymond, Madison Straubhaar, Matthew O'Brien and Maverick O'Brien; 15 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and her siblings, Edgar Price and Edie (R.L.) Combee.

Marge worked as a nurse for over 40 years in the St. Louis, Missouri, area. Marge and Smoke enjoyed visiting the Presidential Libraries, watching their grandchildren play sports, and being snowbirds in Florida. Marge moved to Lakeland, Florida, in 2018 and kept busy going to bingo and craft fairs with her sister Edie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to BJC Hospice or Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Prairie.

Visitation is Monday, Feb. 24, Baue Cave Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Services will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Church, 10:30am.

Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com.