ROXANA — Marjorie A. Nowaski, 77, passed away 9:48 am, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in White Hall on January 28, 1943, she was the daughter of William and Henrietta (Otto) Roberts.

Marjorie was a bookkeeper for McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, leaving to raise her children. After her children were grown, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant, taking care of the elderly.

She married Larry Nowaski on June 17. 1961 in Alton. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, Jeff Nowaski of Brighton; a daughter, Sheryl (Jim) Nixon of Brighton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Roberts of Wood River.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Steven Nowaski; two brothers, Harold Wayne and Edwin Roberts; and a sister, Virginia Darringer.

Private graveside services and burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Father Jason Stone will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.