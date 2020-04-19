Marjorie Nowaski (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our family has lost a very sweet and compassionate person...."
    - Ag Hartsock
  • "Marge was such a beautiful and kindhearted person that..."
    - Gwen Garland
Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
Bethalto, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROXANA — Marjorie A. Nowaski, 77, passed away 9:48 am, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in White Hall on January 28, 1943, she was the daughter of William and Henrietta (Otto) Roberts.

Marjorie was a bookkeeper for McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, leaving to raise her children. After her children were grown, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant, taking care of the elderly.

She married Larry Nowaski on June 17. 1961 in Alton. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, Jeff Nowaski of Brighton; a daughter, Sheryl (Jim) Nixon of Brighton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Roberts of Wood River.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Steven Nowaski; two brothers, Harold Wayne and Edwin Roberts; and a sister, Virginia Darringer.

Private graveside services and burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Father Jason Stone will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.