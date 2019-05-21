MARJORIE PORTER

HARTFORD — Marjorie B. 'Deanie' Porter, 87, passed away 5:50 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence.

Born Aug. 26, 1931 in Duck Run, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Jesse, Sr. and Alma (Myers) Gilreath.

She had been a bookkeeper for Ory Brothers for 38 years before retiring. Deanie was an 80 year member of the Hartford Assembly of God Church, where she had taught Sunday School and Children's Church.

On Dec. 1, 1950 in Vienna, she married Raymond Porter. He survives.

Surviving also are sons, David (Sandy) Porter and Dan (Jennifer) Porter all of Hartford, Illinois;two foster sisters, Karen Sowers and Nancy James, daughter, Ramona (Jeffrey) Martin of Litchfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Ben Martin, Jessica Collman, Rebekah Higgerson, Rachel Porter, Hannah Martin, Caleb Porter and Anna Porter; and great grandchildren, Xavier, Blake, Eva, Sam, Thorin, Remmington, Cora and Christopher.

Her parents and brothers; James, Curtis, Jesse, Jr., and Melvin Gilreath, step mothers Lucy and Mary Gilreath, preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois and will continue from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at the Hartford Assembly of God Church. Pastor Jeffrey Martin will officiate.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Hartford Assembly of God Church.