RAYMOND
ROXANA — Marjorie Kay "Marge" Raymond, 81, passed away at 7:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. A celebration of life open house will be from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at The Lovejoy, formerly known as Elijah P.'s, 401 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation and can be found online at www.aamds.org. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.