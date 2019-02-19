Obituary
Print

Marjorie Raymond


RAYMOND

ROXANA — Marjorie Kay "Marge" Raymond, 81, passed away at 7:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois. A celebration of life open house will be from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at The Lovejoy, formerly known as Elijah P.'s, 401 Piasa St., Alton, Illinois 62002. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation and can be found online at www.aamds.org. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.


Funeral Home
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com