LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA — Marjorie Thompson was born April 4, 1947, in Jerseyville, Illinois and passed Sept. 10, 2019 in La Quinta, California.

She is a graduate of Jerseyville High School Class of 1965. She later worked for Owens Illinois, as a credit manager for a law firm in New Orleans and as fundraiser and manager for the Shiners of New Orleans.

Later, she relocated to California and became the budget analyst for the city of Novato, California. She later started her own company called Excalibur to remove the sore sight of old tire in the landfills, to shred the tires and use them as crum rubber to repair the highways.

She was an accomplished painter and sculpture, loved gardening, and her favorite hobby was to spend time on the beaches of California. She was proceeded in death by her father, George Talley, and mother Emma Scoggins Talley.

She is married to Maurice Thompson, an Alton native now living in La Quinta, California. She has one sister, Sharon Cameron Talley (Michael); three brothers, Leon Talley (Barbara), William Talley (Trish) and John Talley (partner Steven); two step-children, Angela Williams Thompson and Maurice Thompson, Jr.; one aunt; 10 brothers and sisters-in laws and over 30 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will convene Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, 5-7 p.m. Family and friends will gather Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Harrison Funeral Chapel for Interment service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuenralchapel.com.