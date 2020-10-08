GODFREY —Marjorie Joyce Walter, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Thirsday, Oct. 8, 2020 surrounded by family.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1932 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Lucker) Lyons.

Marjorie married Albert Walter on Jan. 3, 1950 in Alton. He preceded her in death.

Marjorie graduated from Alton, Marquette Catholic High School in June, 1950.

She began working at First National Bank and Trust Company in Alton on July 3, 1950. She was an Administrative Assistant and Loan Officer to Clayton Krug.

Marjorie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

In addition to her brother, Robert Lyons; she is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law with two daughters and sons-in-law, Thomas (Vonda) Walter, Daniel Walter, Cathy Walter, Nancy (John) Culiberk and Thomas Mangara.

She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren, Mathew and Christopher Mangara, Sean, Amy, and Michael Walter; and one great granddaughter, McKenna Mangara.

She was devoted to her family and grandchildren.

She also enjoyed her hobbies, sewing, reading and gradening. She also loved all animals, but especially dogs and they loved her.

Most important, she was a faithful servent to God.

Private family visitation to be held at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf and Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

A mass burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials will be made to the five A's Human Society in Alton and/or Crisis Food Center in Alton.

