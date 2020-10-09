GODFREY — Marjorie Joyce Walter, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1932, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Lucker) Lyons.

Marjorie married Albert Walter on Jan. 25, 1964 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. He precedes her in death.

Marjorie graduated from Alton Marquette Catholic High School in June 1950.

She began working at First National Bank and Trust Company in Alton on July 3, 1950. She was an Administrative Assistant and Loan Officer to Clayton Krug.

Marjorie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

In addition to her brother Robert Lyons; she is also survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, two daughters and two sons-in-law, Thomas (Vonda) Walter, Daniel Walter, Cathy Walter, Nancy (John) Culiberk and Thomas Mangara.

She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Mangara, Sean, Amy and Michael Walter; and one great granddaughter, McKenna Mangara.

She was devoted to her family and grandchildren.

She also enjoyed her hobbies, sewing, reading and gardening.

She loved all animals but especially dogs and they loved her.

Most importantly, she was a faithful servant to God.

Private family visitation to be held at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials will be made to 5 A's Humane Society in Alton and Crisis Food Center in Alton.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.