FLORIDA — Mark Edward Bury, born April 11, 1947, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida.

He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, but soon moved to and grew up in Alton, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra (Schwartz); and son, Alexander Bury of Tampa, Florida; a sister, Beverly Burch of Hardin, Illinois; and a brother, Kelly Bury of St. Charles, Missouri.

Mark served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war and was Honorably Discharged in 1970.

He attended Southern Illinois University and then began his long career with JCPenney Co and retired after 38 years. His time with Penney took Mark and his family from Alton to Chicago, Illinois, on to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and then to Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, finally retiring to Sarasota, Florida.

Mark loved living in Florida; he had shoveled enough snow to last a lifetime while living in Chicago and Massachussetts.

Mark was a fun loving guy who made people smile, had a quick wit and never was a stranger.

He loved his family, golfing and playing cards in that order. After he retired from Penney he continued his career in retail at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Boylston, Massachusetts.

Then in Sarasota, Florida, his love of golf brought him to work at two of the best golf clubs in the area, Longboat Key Club and The Founders Club. Mark loved watching and playing with his son Alex, who is a scratch golfer and owes all his golf guidance to his Dad. In the past few years Mark took up the card game of bridge and became quite good, spending many afternoons and evenings playing with good friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the University Park County Club from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an additional celebration in Alton over the holidays; specifics are yet to be determined. Please join Mark's family and share in his life.

Memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90266.