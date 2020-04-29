EDWARDSVILLE — Mark Steven Eilers of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed at his home Monday, April 27, 2020 at 12:5 p.m.

Mark was born at Tripler Arm Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 26, 1953. His father, Harris R. Eilers was a Navy pilot in the Korean Conflict. His mother, Beatrice A. (Koch) Eilers, had joined her husband, bringing along his brother, James R.

Mark graduated form Edwardsville High School in 1971. He obtained an Associate's Degree from Lewis and Clark community College and later a Bachelors Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.

Mark started out as a part time cameraman, he finished his career as Director of Audio Visual Services at LCCC. He was a long-time member of H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) and enjoyed several long range road trips.

Mark was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Lynn, and both parents. He is survived by his brother, J.R. and his wife Libby, his stepmother, Nancy Mackie Eilers.

At his request, after the cremation, there will be no services. He did ask that all who knew him raise a Budweiser in his memory.

Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.