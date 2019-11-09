O' FALLON — Mark Eric Ellerbeck, 46, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Mark was born Dec. 2, 1972 in Alton, Illinois. He was a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard, First Baptist Church O'Fallon, and the Road Warriors Running Club. Mark enjoyed spending time outdoors which included bicycling, going to the beach, visiting St. Pete Beach, Florida, watching track and field, working in the yard, and washing the car. He always cherished family time, especially spending time with his son, Luke.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Richard Ellerbeck; and grandparents, Bill and Alice Smalley, and Hazel and Fred Ellerbeck.

Surviving are his wife, Angie Ellerbeck, nee King of O'Fallon; son, Luke Ellerbeck of O'Fallon; mother, Barbara (Mark) Thomas, nee Smalley of East Alton, Illinois; parents-in-law, Ron and Mary King of Flora, Illinois; siblings, Scott Ellerbeck of Meadowbrook, Illinois, Cathy Green of Godfrey, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Karla King of Flora; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Farms, 1711 State Route 4, St. Jacob, Illinois, 62281.

Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at First Baptist Church O'Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, 62269.

Funeral Services will follow at the church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with Pastor Doug Munton officiating. Burial in O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.