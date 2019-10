ALTON — Rev. Mark N. Harris, 58, of Aledo, Texas, formerly of Alton, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 5 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be on Nov. 9 at the Aledo United Methodist Church, where Mark served as pastor. A full obituary will be posted closer to service time. Among survivors are his wife, Joanne and sons, Sam and Hunter. Speer Funeral Home in Aledo is assisting the family.