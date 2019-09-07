ALTON — Mark M. Harting, 80, died at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 21, 1938 in Bunker Hill, he was the son of Richard J. and Inez M. (Thompson) Harting. He was owner/operator of Shaffner Music Co. in Alton.

Surviving is a daughter, Sabrina Baker (Gary) of Dow; a son, Brian Harting (girlfriend, Missy) of South Roxana; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Janice Langley of St. Peters, Missouri; and one brother, Richard Harting (Kathy) of Ladue, Missouri. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Williams, and a brother, John Harting.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Rev. Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Foster Grandparent Program, 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.