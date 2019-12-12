HAMEL — Mark David Huber, 52, of Hamel, Illinois, formerly of Coffeen, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 4:45 a.m. in Evelyn's House Hospice Center in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on Oct. 17, 1967 in Hillsboro, Illinois, a son of Donald Dean & Phyllis Marie (Bauer) Huber.

Mr. Huber graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1985. He went on to Southern Illinois University of Carbondale and graduated in 1989 with a double degree in Animal Science and Agribusiness. Mark was employed with M&M Service Company for 30 years as a Sales Agronomist. He was a member of Woodburn Bible Church where he helped lead the Youth Group.

Mr. Huber was a member of Gideon's International, Macoupin County Farm Bureau. He achieved the Marc of Excellence award (Marketing Activities Recognition Criteria) for Growmark products. He was an IHSA Referee and Umpire, for both Wrestling and Baseball. Mark was a Blues Hockey fan and enjoyed attending Blues games, and traveling with his children.

He is survived by his parents, Dean and Phyllis Huber of Coffeen; one son, Joshua D. Huber of Hamel; two daughters, Debra A. (Derek) Rhoads of Springfield, Illinois, and Whitney P. Huber of Hamel; two brothers, Michael V. (Cheri) Huber of Coffeen and Matthew D. (Christina) Huber of Elmwood, Illinois; two grandchildren, Phoenix J. Rhoads and Callen M. Rhoads; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Mr. Huber was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ferdinand and Inez Huber; maternal grandparents, Reiner and Josephine Bauer; and a granddaughter, Madison Joy Rhoads.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. in Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, Illinois.

Rev. Jon Sander of Woodburn Bible Church and Fr. Dennis Spies of the Roman Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Coffeen.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Evelyn's House Hospice Center or Hillsboro High School FFA Alumni Association. For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.