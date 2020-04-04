CHESTERFIELD — Kirkpatrick, Mark Allen, from Chesterfield Missouri, age 65, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Denise Miller Kirkpatrick; father of Dustin Kirkpatrick, Jenna (Seth) Barrow and Shane Kirkpatrick; grandfather of Cooper and Dylan Kirkpatrick, Savannah and Kendall Barrow; loving son of Virginia and the late Ned Kirkpatrick; son-in-law of Guy and Delores Miller; brother of Barbara (Jim) Burk, Teresa Kirkpatrick, Ted Kirkpatrick and the late Larry and Hank Kirkpatrick; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mark grew up in Wood River, Illinois. In 1972 he received a full scholarship to play football at the University of Missouri-Columbia. His greatest moment was in 1976 playing against Nebraska on national television and intercepting a pass from Vince Ferragamo which lead to a MIZZOU win.

He met his wife, Denise Miller in 1979 and married on Sept. 12th, 1981. He recently retired in Dec. 2018 as a financial advisor with Cornerstone Wealth Management. His love beyond his family and deep-rooted faith was spending time outdoors, especially when there was a full moon. He was known to many as Captain Kirk, he enjoyed boating, fishing and everything about being on the water. He loved football, coaching football, auto racing, jeep rides and spending time with his family.

The entire family is extremely grateful for all the love and support they have received from so many.

A private service was held at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Missouri, Friday, March 20th allowing only eight family members in attendance during the eulogy due to the Corona Virus.

A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Folds of Honor, or Ronald McDonald House.

Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.