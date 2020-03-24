ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Mark "Sparky" Allen Little, 54, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, on Nov. 21, 1965, he was the son of the late David Lee, Sr. and Phyllis Marie (Jones) Little.

Mark loved to make people laugh and was always willing to share a good joke. He was an outdoors man, spending leisure time hunting, fishing with family and friends and watching sporting events. He was so happy when he got to play with his basset hounds.

On Sept. 14, 1991, he married his soulmate, Denise Miller in East Alton. She survives.

Surviving also are his beloved brother, Gregory B. Little; and David L. "Chipper" Little (Pam Majors); also nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Private Tribute Ceremony will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.