JERSEYVILLE — Mark James Mason, 54, of Jerseyville, Illinois, died at 10:47 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

He was born in Belleville, Illinois on March 15, 1965, and was the son of the late Carl and Jacqueline (Switzer) Mason.

Mark attended schools in both Wood River, Illinois and Jerseyville, and was a jack of all trades.

His interests were varied, as he enjoyed animals, anything to do with the outdoors, music, but most of all, he held a special love for his grandchildren.

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Seth and Jamie Phillips Mason of Hamburg; two daughters, Amanda Allen of Jerseyville and Alicia Mason, and her companion, Robert Frank of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren, Karleigh, Keegan and Konnor Mason, Mason and Morgan Allen, and Wyatt and Jackson Frank; a sister, Debra Mason of Jacksonville, Florida; and a brother, Kevin Mason of Missouri.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A private burial will take place in the future.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.