MARK STEELE

GODFREY — Mark D. Steele, 64, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:41 p.m. at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born May 11, 1954, in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Raymond G. and Marie Sage Steele. On Oct. 17, 1995 he married Tamara Huff in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Mark worked for the Alton Fire Department for several years and retired as an Assistant Chief. He loved playing guitar and singing with his band, and watching movies with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Tami Steele of Godfrey; three sons, Damon G. Steele of Alton, Illinois, Spencer A. Steele of Godfrey, and Ryan O. Steele of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Mason Steele and Aubrey Ball; his mother, Marie Steele; a brother, Coleman Steele; and two sisters, Renee Pellegrino (Joe) and Laura Kraner (Keith).

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Raymond G. Steele.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 3 p.m. until the memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the 5 A's Animal Shelter.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .