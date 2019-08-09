Mark Swift

Guest Book
  • "The old crew at St. Louis University Hospital will always..."
    - Vanessa Gall
  • "Mark Swift taught me to be a better respiratory therapist...."
    - Virgil Mcclurken
Service Information
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL
62294
(618)-667-9123
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARK SWIFT

ALTON — Mark Stephen Swift, 64, of Alton, Illinois fought the long, hard battle against cancer. He passed away Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at St. Louis University Hospital.

The youngest son of the late, Clarence and Dorothy (McManus) Swift, Mark was born Feb. 21, 1955 in Mt. Vernon.

Mark graduated from Alton High and SIU in 1978, where he was a member of the track and cross country teams. He was an avid runner and could often be found assisting Coach Russ at various meets and runs. His major interests included bow hunting, fishing, hunting Indian artifacts, and gardening. He was an extraordinary upholsterer, a trade he learned from his dad. Before his illness, Mark was a respiratory therapist. He worked at DuQuoin and St. Louis University Hospitals. On June 8, 2010, he married Brenda Johnson of Troy. She survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bridget (Brenden) Neibergall of Huntersville, North Carolina and Todd Swift of Willoughby, Ohio; step children ,John (Abby) Curran and Brandon Harrington, both of Troy; grandchildren, Rowan and Milo Neibergall and step grandchildren, Conner and Emme Curran. He will also be sorely missed by his brothers Ray (Martha) Swift of West Frankfort and Richard (Kathy) Swift of Godfrey.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 8 at Richeson Funeral Home in Troy, Illinois.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.