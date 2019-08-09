MARK SWIFT

ALTON — Mark Stephen Swift, 64, of Alton, Illinois fought the long, hard battle against cancer. He passed away Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at St. Louis University Hospital.

The youngest son of the late, Clarence and Dorothy (McManus) Swift, Mark was born Feb. 21, 1955 in Mt. Vernon.

Mark graduated from Alton High and SIU in 1978, where he was a member of the track and cross country teams. He was an avid runner and could often be found assisting Coach Russ at various meets and runs. His major interests included bow hunting, fishing, hunting Indian artifacts, and gardening. He was an extraordinary upholsterer, a trade he learned from his dad. Before his illness, Mark was a respiratory therapist. He worked at DuQuoin and St. Louis University Hospitals. On June 8, 2010, he married Brenda Johnson of Troy. She survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bridget (Brenden) Neibergall of Huntersville, North Carolina and Todd Swift of Willoughby, Ohio; step children ,John (Abby) Curran and Brandon Harrington, both of Troy; grandchildren, Rowan and Milo Neibergall and step grandchildren, Conner and Emme Curran. He will also be sorely missed by his brothers Ray (Martha) Swift of West Frankfort and Richard (Kathy) Swift of Godfrey.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 8 at Richeson Funeral Home in Troy, Illinois.