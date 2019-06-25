MARK VOLGER

COTTAGE HILLS — Mark C. Volger, age 70, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born Sept. 20, 1948, in Sangamon County, Illinois, the son of George W. and Rose B. (Bergschneider) Volger.

Mark retired from AT&T where he worked with HVAC in the communications towers. He lived in Colorado for a time where enjoyed skiing and riding his motorcycle. Mark loved fishing and being outdoors. He was proud of his forty years of sobriety. Mark was known for the expression "going to put some breeze on my knees."

He is survived by two sons, Chad Volger of Alton, Illinois and Jason Volger of Alton; the mother of his children and long time friend, Mary Riker of Alton; a daughter-in-law, Janell Volger of Jerseyville, Illinois; and many special friends that shared love of motorcycles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Damon and Derick.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday June 29 at Staten-Fine Funeral home in Alton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

State-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made online at www.staten-fine.com